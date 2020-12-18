S.C. hotels struggle amid COVID-19 surge, massive job loss on the horizon

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As the pandemic continues, economic hardships along with the deadly impact of the virus has slowed down commerce in many industries in South Carolina—including hotels.

According to Jatin Matha, general manager at Howard Johnson Wyndham Hotel in Spartanburg, bookings have plummeted by 25 percent compared to this time last year.

“I guess people are still afraid of the coronavirus, lots of people lost jobs, traveling is very minimum and people are working from home,” Matha said.

The empty parking lot and lobby speaks volumes to the slow down in holiday tourism. Matha said during a typical year people traveling from northern states book hotels on their way to vacation spots such as Florida or Myrtle Beach.

“Usually there are so many people coming from Canada and the New England area down to Florida. We haven’t seen them,” Matha said.

According to Chip Rodgers, president and CEO, of the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), hotels in larger cities, such as Greenville, are truly feeling the impact. Fewer people are traveling for conferences and business meetings leaving several vacancies around the Upstate.

“The year 2020 will go down as the worst year on record for the hotel industry. That’s worse than even the Great Depression and the economic recession that we had a decade or so ago. It’s been really tough and something that no one could have planned for even if they knew it was coming,” Rogers said.

Matha said he takes all precautions outlined by the CDC such as social distancing, sanitizing each room after every guest, requiring masks and providing readily accessible hand sanitizer to guests. Even with those precautions, bookings are still decreasing.

In a recent survey, the AHLA found that 74 percent of people traveling overnight for the holidays report they will be staying with family or friends.

Rodgers told 7 News most franchised hotels are ran similar to a small business and he said nearly 71 percent of hotels will not last another 6 months without emergency financial assistance.

Many hotels are hoping for PPP funding or low interest loans from a stimulus package to help them through the winter months.

“Right now hotels are just trying to keep the doors open through the winter months. Once the vaccine takes hold and people are in a better position come Spring time, we could get back on the path towards normalcy,” Rodgers said.

In the state of South Carolina, 12,983 hotel employees have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. The AHLA estimates that number will increase to 23,853 total jobs lost if hotels continue without relief.

Matha said PPP funding would allow him to keep his employees and take care of other business expenses.