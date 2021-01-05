S.C. lawmakers push for more harsh penalties for distracted driving, texting while driving

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Texting, using your GPS, or making a quick phone call while driving could cost you more in the future.

South Carolina senators Young and Hembree are pushing for harsher penalties for distracted driving.

The S.C. Hands Free Act would create additional penalties for using a cell phone while driving. The bill would make using any device under all circumstances illegal.

The newly filed bill if passed could cost violators up to $300 and two points on their drivers license.

Highway patrol officers say phone usage while driving is major problem in the Upstate and hopes this bill holds drivers responsible.

“You cant go down the road anywhere without seeing somebody that’s got a phone in their hands and they’re texting. It’s a problem and it needs to stop because it can be dangerous,” Joe Hovis, trooper for S.C. State Highway Patrol, said.

Although the Senate first pre-filed their bill in December, for House Rep. Bill Taylor getting his own separate bill passed through the house has been quite the journey.

In his bill, fines for distracted driving could cost drivers up to $500. Taylor said he’s been pushing to get it passed for three legislative sessions now to no avail.

Citizens are in support of his version of the Hands Free Act but lawmakers are dragging their feet to vote ‘yes’ to safer driving.

“This is an issue in which citizens are way ahead of their legislators. About 80 to 85 percent of citizens know there’s distracted driving and they want it to be brought to an end,” Taylor said.

If the senate bill passes, violators will be issued warnings during the first 60 days of enforcement, after that $100 for the first offense and $300 for the second offense.

Both bills are an effort to decrease traffic accidents, injuries and fatalities.