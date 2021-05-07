S.C. property owners, tenants bracing for end of CDC eviction moratorium

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina renters and property owners are bracing for a possible large wave of evictions.



On Wednesday a federal judge struck down the CDC eviction moratorium— which has halted evictions for non payment for renters who have been impacted by COVID-19.



The moratorium was first issued in September of 2020 and has faced many legal challenges since it was established.



Fair housing advocates are hoping the Department of Justice appeals this decision.



Local organizations said they’re standing by ready with funds to provide tenants with rental assistance.

“We will have a good pot of money here in Greenville that we will be able to assist people with,” Lorain Crowl, executive director for United Housing Connections, said, “It will be for folks who are lower income.There are some income qualifications but there is definitely help out there.”

Local property owners said they’ve had enough of people taking advantage of the moratorium. James McKissick told me his tenant hasn’t paid rent since the moratorium was established last year.

Mckissick said he said the tenant owes over $8,000 dollars worth of unpaid rent and he says he’s still being forced to take care of home repairs. He’s tried going through the court system and tried to get law enforcement involved to no avail.

“At the end of the day it’s business. It’s all about business. I can not send half of my payment for the mortgage to the mortgage company, not pay my mortgage and live rent-free. I feel like everyone should be held accountable,” McKissisk said.

Although the CDC moratorium has been lifted there’s still a few road blocks for property owners seeking to file an eviction.



The Spartanburg County Courthouse has placed a ban on jury trials for evictions— which means tenants wouldn’t be allowed to be formally removed from the property until that ban is lifted.

Housing advocates said the best course of action for both tenants and landlords is to communicate with each other and find a solution.

