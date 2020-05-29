S.C. public high school sports to resume training in summer with no clear start date

DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) — Tony Gillespie, the athletic director at James F. Byrnes High School, plans to meet with Spartanburg District Five’s superintendent to figure out how to bring sports back to the school. Gillespie and his staff were prepared for the limitations set out by the state’s new guidelines. The group — and other athletic directors and coaches across the state — were expecting more guidance from the state.

The South Carolina High School League, the body which governs school-sponsored team sports for public high schools, released its guidelines Thursday for phase one of returning to practice. However, the lack of a concrete start date for resuming sports has led to confusion among schools’ athletic departments.

To read the guidelines, click here.

The guidelines allow schools and districts to resume athletic practices and training — with limitations — once on-campus academic functions resume.

That is providing a challenge for Gillespie and his team. Under current plans, Byrnes High may begin summer school in July. Even then, there’s no guarantee those classes will resume on campus.

“Everybody now, coaching-wise, is wanting to do something in June,” Gillespie said. He said on Monday he and others in District Five will meet to try “to figure out a plan about June and if it’s even possible to have a summer school, to have kids on campus and to have workouts.”