S.C. ranks 2nd highest for child COVID-19 cases for end of July

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – As children in South Carolina begin to pack away their summer and gear up to head back to school, many are uncertain about the new changes they’re facing for the upcoming year.

Some parents are worried about their child contracting the virus at school and the unknown surrounding it’s transmission between children.

“They certainly can transmit the virus, now the difference in the question that we don’t know the answer to is how effective are they at transmitting the virus,” Dr. Joshua Brownlee, medical director of Pediatric Infectious Disease at Prisma Health, said.

According to data released by the American Academy of Pediatrics, 15% of all cumulative cases reported in South Carolina were from children making our state the 4th highest percentage out of all other states. S.C. ranks 7th on the list for total number child COVID-19 cases.

Researchers are still unsure about the likelihood of transmission of the virus between children and adults but Dr. Brownlee urges parents to keep an eye out for any COVID-19 symptoms.

“It’s mostly a cough, runny nose or low grade fevers for a couple of days which makes it difficult to differentiate from all of the other colds and viruses that we see this time of year and throughout the year,” Brownlee said.

Out of the states that reported, South Carolina trailed in 2nd place behind Arizona with the highest cumulative cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 children.

Dr. Brownlee urges parents to keep their child home if they exhibit any symptoms.

“Keep them home. Help protect other kids in that environment and teachers in that environment, who are going to be doing a lot of heavy lifting for the community for the next few months,” Brownlee said.

Governor Henry Mcmaster ordered 10 million dollars worth of PPE to help slow the spread for this upcoming school year.