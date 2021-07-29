SC renters, landlords brace for end of federal eviction moratorium

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The federal eviction moratorium is set to end on July 31 and hundreds of South Carolinian renters could feel the impact.

The Biden administration announced on Thursday it will allow the nationwide ban on evictions to expire.

The ban was originally put in place by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last September to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Health experts feared with record job loss homelessness would increase, which would increase COVID-19 spread.

But in May, a federal judge struck down the CDC eviction moratorium— which has halted evictions for non-payment for the past 10 months.

According to the Eviction Lab, there were over three thousand eviction filings in Greenville since March of this year.

Local organizations said they’re standing by ready with federal funds to provide tenants with rental assistance.

“There are millions of dollars of resources that are available to assist people right here in Greenville County impacted by COVID-19. The Greenville Homeless Alliance urges all residents to become educated on the eviction process. In South Carolina tenants have only ten days to contact the court. Our emergency shelters are full,” Susan McLarty, coordinator at The Greenville Homeless Alliance said.

Housing advocates said its not too late for tenants to sign up for rent relief. Lorain Crowl, executive director at United Housing Connections, encourages landlords to try to help in any way they can.

“Please be patient and generous. and maybe go above and beyond with some support to these families outside of eviction. We’re here to support and we’d love for landlords to reach out to us. We can connect you but don’t make eviction your knee-jerk reaction,” Crowl said.

If you’re facing eviction, click here for a list of resources that can help provide rent relief funds.