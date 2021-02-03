S.C. teachers demand to be prioritized in Phase 1b of vaccine rollout

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina teachers across the state are advocating for their spot in the vaccine rollout with a week full of action steps.

Teachers across the state of South Carolina are very adamant about their message: They need to be prioritized in the next phase of the vaccine rollout to keep their students, family, other staff members safe.

Marlene Jacobs, a teacher at Cowpens Elementary school, said she hasn’t seen her 70 year old mother in over a year.

“Especially now that I’m back at school and I’m surrounded by so many different children I’m very fearful of going to visit her and possibly bringing something to her,” Jacobs said. “It could be very detrimental to my mother if she got sick with this.”

SC for Ed organized a week of action steps for school staff to voice their demands, which included sending letters to state and local officials.

Spartanburg District 3 board members said in a letter to Governor McMaster:

“The ability of our schools to maintain the full face-to-face instruction you requested will be dependent upon the health and well-being of our school staff.”

Board members said teachers did their part by teaching face to face during the pandemic now they want state officials to do their part by helping them stay safe.

“We’re open now. Help us out. Our teachers are with our children every day and we are charged with protecting them and keeping them safe. If we are keeping them [teachers] safe then they in turn we are keeping our children safe,” Chris Jolley, Spartanburg District 3 board member said.

On Wednesday, teachers flooded social media wearing red and using the hashtag #Vaccineforme voicing their personal reasons for needing the vaccine.

Overwhelmingly, teachers said they wanted to continue teaching face-to-face but think they shouldn’t have to dodge a deadly virus each day.

“We’re a little apprehensive about sitting down beside that child and working with them because we all want to protect the child and we want to protect ourselves. Maybe normalcy will return if we can just all have vaccinations,” Jacobs said.

DHEC announced today that they will be taking additional steps to to expedite teachers in Phase 1b of the rollout. Officials said this is dependent upon the use of the vaccine and the number of appointments.