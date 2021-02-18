S.C. teens could be required to pass a financial literacy class to graduate high school

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A new bill that’s being pushed in the S.C. Senate could require teens to pass a financial literacy class to graduate high school in the near future.

The bill would require high school students attending public and charter schools to complete a class on basic personal finance in place of a traditional economics class.

“The notion of a home economics course may have been something that worked in the 50’s, 60’s and early 70’s but finance has changed,” Sen.Lawrence Grooms for District 37 said. “The way some of these apps work without understanding what you’re doing you could obligate yourself and jump into a whole lot of debt a lot faster than you could in other times.”

The course would touch on topics such as understanding the global economy, credit, student loans, along with health and life insurance.

The bill has garnered bipartisan support in the statehouse. Local organizations who already teach these classes said this type of course would benefit both students and parents.

“I think if this bill passes it’s going to be a wonderful requirement for schools” Kasey Swords, youth services manager for the Pickens County Library System, said. It’s not that their parents don’t teach them but maybe they don’t have all of the understanding either or they don’t feel like their teen will listen to them because I know that’s a really big deal as well,”

If the bill passes it would go into affect for students entering the 9th grade during the 2022-2023 school year and demand a $4 million dollar general funds increase for the S.C. Department of Education.

If you would like to read through the bill in it’s entirety, click here.