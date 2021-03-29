S.C. teens will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine without parental consent starting March 31

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Teens in South Carolina ages 16 and over will be eligible to schedule an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday.

Nick Davidson, senior deputy for public health said health officials are now seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the 15 to 34 age range.

A few of the contributing factors include spring break and an overall increase in traveling among this age group.

“Case counts are not continuing to decrease. Spring break and spring travel are also part of that equation,” Nick Davidson, senior deputy for Public Health at South Carolina DHEC said, “We’ve seen a swing [in cases] to some of the younger people ages 15 to 34 and some significant decreases in clusters in licensed facilities such as nursing homes and those type of facilities.”

According to Brandi Giles, vaccine clinic organizer at Bon Secours St. Francis, the sign up process for teens at their clinic will be the exact same as it has been since the start of the vaccine rollout. Giles also emphasized that the only vaccine that’s available for teens right now is the Pfizer vaccine.

“The scheduling is the exact same as it is for the rest of the community which is through our call center. They can start scheduling those appointments on Wednesday,” Giles said.

NEW: According to @scdhec teens ages 16 & over will not need parental consent to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Teens can begin scheduling their appointments this Wednesday. — Kristen Cheatam (@KristenOnTV_) March 29, 2021

According to DHEC, Section 63-5-340 of the South Carolina Code of Laws grants teens over the age of 16 years old the authority to make their own decision on whether to get the vaccination or not.

Bon Secours said they’ll will be extending their vaccine clinic hours in preparation for this new influx of patients.

“We have extended our hours,” Giles said, “We were 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. last week. This week is our first week [open from] 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.”

Giles said the vaccine clinic will be open every third Saturday beginning after Easter weekend until the month of June.

For more information on how to schedule an appointment, click here.