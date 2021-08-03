S.C. troopers warn drivers to stop for school buses, here’s what you need to know

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Children across the Upstate are gearing up to head back to school within the coming weeks but highway patrol wants to remind drivers that speeding passed a stopped school bus could cost you big bucks.

S.C. Highway Patrol troopers said they’ll be all hands on deck during the start of the school year— mostly watching drivers near stopped school buses.

Troopers said its important to remember a few traffic laws:

If you’re on a two lane road you must stop for the bus when the stop arm comes out.

When you’re driving on a four lane road, traffic going in the direction of the bus must stop.

Trooper Joe Hovis said many school buses in South Carolina are equipped with cameras that can catch drivers who speed past the buses. He said it’s important to stop to keep children in our communities safe.

“Most people in this area they either have kids or they’ve had kids before that went to school in this area who rode the school bus. You’ve got to think of those big yellow buses. They’re carrying precious cargo. We want all of our kids to ride safely to school and safely to home in the afternoon,” S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis said.

Hovis said it’s important to leave early in the morning or afternoon to avoid school bus traffic and limit distractions such as eating or texting.

Violators could face a fine of $1000 dollars or a visit from troopers.