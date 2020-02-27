1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Graham County Schools Jackson County Schools - Blue Ridge District Jackson County Schools - Smoky Mountain District Madison County Schools - NC Mitchell County Schools

S.C. voters head to polls to vote absentee ahead of Democratic primary

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Some South Carolina voters are casting their ballots before the Democratic primary election Saturday by voting absentee.

Wednesday afternoon, the polls at Greenville County Square were busy.

“It’s just easier to vote absentee,” said voter Doug Dent. “I work in the building here, so it’s just easier.”

There are more than a dozen categories of those who are allowed to vote absentee.

“If you’re ill, if you’re working from 7 to 7, vacation…they’re not going to be in the county that day,” said Alfreda Parks, who is an administrative assistant for Greenville County Voter Registration and Elections.

Park said there’s been a pretty steady flow of people voting absentee and registering to vote, which she says is typical of presidential election years.

“We have been real busy,” Parks said. “Especially this week since it’s the last week to vote absentee.”

Absentee voting will be available at Greenville County Square from Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See if you qualify to vote absentee here. You can find your polling place here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store