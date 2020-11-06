S.C. women push for policy changes following state election results

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As the nation awaits the final results of the presidential election, residents in South Carolina have already cast their ballots, made their voices heard and finalized their decisions on both the state and local levels during the 2020 Election.

However, the voting process for S.C. women hasn’t always been easy. The 19th amendment wasn’t officially ratified in the state until 1969, and according to S.C. women some of these same delays are happening in 2020 when it comes to moving policies through the statehouse surrounding issues that impact women.

Advocates said women in S.C. have been battling to get some of the same key issues addressed for years now with little success.

According to Courtney Thomas, communications director for the S.C. Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network, the major issues women face in S.C. include the wide wealth gap between men and women, unaffordable childcare and gender equity in the work place.

“A lot of folks were worried about the high cost of healthcare and childcare. Here we are, 11 months into the year and we’re in the middle of a global pandemic. Those economic pressures are even more amplified by the moment that we’re experiencing right now,” Thomas said.

According to a 2020 poll conducted by S.C. WREN and the National Women’s Law Center, of the 1400 S.C. women they surveyed about policy priorities for this year, nearly half of those women said their families income is falling behind the cost of living.

Nearly 6 in 10 of the women surveyed said access to affordable childcare and paid family leave is very important to them.

“Before the pandemic childcare was inaccessible and unaffordable. The cost of childcare in South Carolina is astronomical. There are some places in our state that are considered a childcare desert and Greenville County is one of those places, ” Thomas said.

The gender wealth gap in S.C. is massive and impacts not only the quality of life for individual women, but it places their entire family into an economic chokehold.

Data shows that women in the Palmetto State make 21 cents to every dollar that men earn and for Black women and women of color–the gap is much wider.

Women of color make a mere 5 cents to every dollar earned by white men. In comparison to other Southern states and the national average, S.C. lawmakers are dragging their feet to close the gender wealth gap.

“In South Carolina, two thirds of women are either the sole or co-breadwinner for their family, which means that anything that impacts women economically in the state has a ripple effect to the entire family structure,” Thomas said.

Thomas said she hopes these issues are addressed in the next few years, but for now it’s important for women to get involved and push for changes.

“We really owe it to the future of our state to turn voters into advocates. Election day, week or month it doesn’t end here because we need to continue to hold these folks accountable,” Thomas said.

For more information about policy issues affecting S.C. women, click here.