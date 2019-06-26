Safe Kids’ helpful tips to prevent choking

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Safe Kids Worldwide has listed some helpful tips to prevent choking and strangulation hazards in your home.

Safe Kids Upstate Manager Lee Penny said so far this year there have been two deaths related to eating hot dogs just this year.

“Unfortunately, we say things like hot dogs are very, very popular with toddlers, and so we see this year round because they tend to be popular foods that people feed their children,” Penny said.

Safe Kids has several helpful tips to help prevent hazards in your home:

Food – Cut up food into tiny pieces for toddlers (children under the age of 5). Kids under 5 should not eat small, round or hard foods including hot dogs, cheese sticks or chunks, hard candy, nuts, grapes, marshmallows or popcorn. Have young kids eat in a high chair or at the table.

Keep small objects out of reach – Get on the floor and look for and remove small items. Keep objects such as buttons, beads, jewelry, pins, nails, marbles, coins, stones and tacks out of reach.

Lookout for magnets – Keep small magnets, including those found in construction sets, children’s toys or desk items, and refrigerator magnets, away from kids. Inspect games and toys that include magnets and seek medical attention if magnets have been swallowed.

Keep cords out reach – Cords and string, such as those attached to window blinds, out of reach. Move cribs, beds, furniture, toys away from windows and window cords.

Check your kids clothes and accessories – Remove necklaces, purses, scarves, helmets or clothing with drawstrings when children are playing or sleeping. Don’t tie strings or ribbons to a pacifier or toy.

Find the perfect toy for your child’s age – Consider your kid’s age when purchasing toys or games. Check out the toys to make sure there aren’t any small parts or choking hazards. Avoid putting toys in toy chests that don’t have lids or safety hinges.

To learn more about recalled products specific to children, visit www.recalls.gov.

Visit Safe Kids website for more information by clicking here.