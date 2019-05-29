Safe Kids offers tips to prevent forgetting children in hot car

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Every 10 days, a child in the United States dies after being left alone in a hot car, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

This week, a 4-year-old boy died after wandering back into his family’s car near Columbia.

Officials said they believe he was trying to get a toy when he locked himself in the car and passed out from a heat stroke.

New mother, Gabrielle Wilkins, said she uses mirrors in her back seat to remind her to check on her child.

Wilkins said she would never leave her son in the car alone. But 54 percent of car related heat stroke deaths in the U.S. are because a child was forgotten by their caretaker.

Safe Kids Spartanburg employee Penny Shaw offered tips to prevent a tragedy.

“I would have your spouse or your partner call and make sure that you and the baby have arrived safely,” Shaw said.

Whether it’s a phone call or your car automatically reminding you, Shaw said there is more than one way to keep your child safe.

“You can put reminders on your cell phone, and they have apps now you can put on your phone. Also car seat manufacturers are creating car seats that have sensors that will alarm you when a child has been left in the car,” Shaw said.

On Wednesday in Spartanburg, it took just 25 minutes for a thermometer to rise from 77 degrees to 114 inside a car.

In 2018, 52 children died of heat stroke, according to Safe Kids.

“When it gets over 104 degrees, the body temperature starts to affect the organs, and they begin to shut down,” Shaw said.

When a child’s internal temperature reaches 107 degrees, they can die, according to Safe Kids.

Symptoms can quickly progress from flushed, dry skin and vomiting to seizures, organ failure and death.

Shaw suggested that caregivers should put their cellphone and belongings in the backseat to prevent forgetting children in the car.