Safe Kids Rutherford County talks bike safety, using new rail trail

Spindale, N.C. (WSPA TV)

Safe Kids of Rutherford County is continuing To educate families and give away free bicycle helmets through the month of February.

The organization visits schools and gives out a helmet to every third grader.

each student is fit to make sure they were the right size in encourage parents to do the same.

Coordinator Chris Burley says this is important to do now after children have received bicycles for Christmas and will utilize the new thermal belt rail trail in Rutherford County.

For more information on how to get a free helmet or learn about the rail trail visit these online resources



