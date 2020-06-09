Safety measures at the polls, what upstate counties are doing to prevent spread of COVID-19

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Q-tips, face masks and social distancing lines. A much different look to voting than what you’re used to.

A unique primary. Not only for the Director of Elections for Greenville County, but also voters.

“Swabsticks being used to vote on the machines. We’re trying not to touch any driver’s license when people bring it,” said the Director of Elections for Greenville County, Conway Belangia.

“You’re using the Q-tip to touch the screen and so it lessened how much you had to interact with other services you didn’t have to touch,” said Greenville County Voter, Alex Margine

“Limiting the number of people in line, I think was kind of well-handled,” another Greenville County Voter, James Hall told us.

These voters told us, the threat of COVID-19 has been looming over them. However they said it wasn’t going to stop them from voting.

“It’s really important to vote right now especially with everything that’s going on so I had to come out and vote anyway,” Hall told us.

Same goes for Marranda Williams. She told us she never misses election day.

“I always come out and vote, it was very important for me,” said Greenville County Voter, Marranda Williams.

But even with the number of safety precautions voters are seeing, the director of elections for Greenville County told us he’s worried about the impact COVID-19 could have on their voting numbers.

“Lots of people try to vote by absentee. Lots of people are not going to vote just because they don’t want to expose themselves but keeping in mind, this is just a primary,” Belangia said.

In Spartanburg county, you will see a familiar sight where voters are encouraged to wear a mask.

The elections commissioner in Anderson told us, they too are using PPE materials at the polls.