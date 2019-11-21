Salad recalled over possible E. coli contamination

(WFLA) – Missa Bay LLC has recalled 97,272 pounds of salad products that contain meat or poultry over fears they may be contaminated with E. coli.

The salad company has issued a statement recalling dozens of items, which were shipped to distribution locations in Florida, Alabama, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

According to a release from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the Maryland Department of Health was investigating a foodborne illness outbreak and collected an unopened package of Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics Caesar Salad. The state tested individual ingredients in the salad and the lettuce tested positive for E. coli.

“All products from the same lot of lettuce are included in the recall,” the FSIS said.

The affected products bear the establishment number “EST. 18502B.”

Health officials worry the affected salads may be in distribution centers, restaurants, or institutional refrigerators or freezers.

Restaurants and consumers who have purchased these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. The salads should not be served.

Consumers with questions can contact Mary Toscano, Consumer Affairs Manager for Bonduelle at 1-800-800-7822 or the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).

Click here for a full list of the items affected.

