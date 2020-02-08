Saluda River floods Greenville roads

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The effects of heavy rainfall Thursday were evident the next day, as the Saluda River flooded Riverview Circle and Riverview Drive, blocking road access to some homes.

Zack Green used a boat to get to his house on Riverview Circle.

“I got about a foot of water in my house,” Green said.

He said some of his neighbors’ houses were damaged a little bit, but his home was hit the worst.

“You got to tear it all the insulation down below and all that sheetrock gets wet…the floors get wet. It’s a mess,” he said.

His wife and another neighbor were evacuated by firefighters Thursday night as the water rose. Green stayed to hold down the fort. He said most of his neighbors moved to higher ground. By Friday, the water had risen even higher.

“My pontoon boat started to float away,” he said. “I had to go tie it down. It’s in the back yard.”

On nearby Riverview Drive, kids are used their day off school to kayak between their neighbors’ houses.



“I’ve lived in this area pretty much all my life, and i’ve never seen this before like this…the river flow like this before,” said Timmy Bryant.

Neighbors told 7News none of the houses there were damaged.

Green says this is the third time his house on Riverview Circle has flooded.

“We’ve been here 20 years, so I guess we’re not going anywhere. Although Florida’s looking pretty good,” he said.

Green said he does have flood insurance, but he’s expecting it to take about a year for his house to totally dry out.

The director of Greenville County Emergency Management said he’s hoping the Saluda River will recede in that area by early next week.