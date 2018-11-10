Salvation Army Angel Tree program kicks off Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union counties kicked off its Angel Tree Program at the West Gate Mall in Spartanburg Friday.

Officials say this year, more than 2,000 children up to 12 years old need help.

Angels can be picked up at the Angel Tree in the food court of Westgate Mall, The Salvation Army Family Store at 215 South Mountain Street in Union, or The Salvation Army Administrative Office at 1529 John B. White Sr. Boulevard in Spartanburg.

People can adopt a name from the angel tree and return the gifts by December 10th so children have them Christmas morning.

“Especially mother and grandparents that are taking care of these children and they're having a hard time with their electric and so they're coming to the Salvation army just for a little glimpse of hope - not for themselves - but for their children on December 25th,” said Lt. Katie Tate with Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union counties.

Lt. Tate said different groups or businesses can take part in adopting a child.

The Salvation Army is also asking for people to donate coats for local kids in need, and for volunteers to help pack bags for the recipients from December 10-14.

The red kettle campaign started Friday as well.

Call 864.576.6670 for more information.