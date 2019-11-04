Salvation Army assesses need, collecting donations for local community

Now is a good time to begin to budget for your holiday giving organizers at the Salvation Army in Greenville said.



this year organizer say you will be able to donate at bell ringing stations on your mobile phone.

Bell ringers will be stationed throughout communities in our area until Christmas Eve.

you can also give to the angel tree fund which provides Christmas gifts for children and families in need.

To sponsor a family at Thanksgiving or Christmas with a meal head to https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/greenvillesc/