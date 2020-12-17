Salvation Army Bell Ringers adjust for COVID-19 regulations

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- The Salvation Army is taking special steps to make sure those who give to them this season can remain safe.

They are also making sure bell ringers, who station at large stores or shopping centers are able to socially distance and sanitize.

Each bell ringer will receive a disposable apron, their own mask, bell and gloves. To volunteer as a bell ringer email samuel.kim@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 864 576 6670.

Another way to give is ONLINE through our website: salvationarmycarolinas.org/Spartanburg. Or people can call 800-725-2769 (800-SAL-ARMY)

People may also give appreciated assets/Stock by Calling 864-419-2984 or 800-215-0196.