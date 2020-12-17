Salvation Army Bell Ringers adjust for COVID-19 regulations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- The Salvation Army is taking special steps to make sure those who give to them this season can remain safe.

They are also making sure bell ringers, who station at large stores or shopping centers are able to socially distance and sanitize.

Each bell ringer will receive a disposable apron, their own mask, bell and gloves. To volunteer as a bell ringer email samuel.kim@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 864 576 6670.

Another way to give is ONLINE through our website: salvationarmycarolinas.org/Spartanburg.  Or people can call 800-725-2769 (800-SAL-ARMY)

People may also give appreciated assets/Stock by Calling 864-419-2984 or 800-215-0196.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories