Salvation Army of Spartanburg’s Angel Tree Program looking for more donations

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The deadline for Salvation Army of Spartanburg’s Angel Tree Program is Tuesday, December 10. There are more than 200 angels, 0 months to 12 years old, that need gifts this holiday season.

As of Wednesday, December 4 there are still 80 angels on the tree at WestGate Mall, at 205 W Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29301, in need of Christmas gifts.

Lt. Katie Tate said the Spartanburg community will come through for the children, once they know the need isn’t being met.

Monetary, clothing, toy, and other gift donations are taken at The Salvation Army Church & Community Center, at 40 Foster St, Spartanburg, SC 29301.

