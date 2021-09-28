Salvation Army receives grant from Lowe’s

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Salvation Army Corps has received a grant from Lowe’s named Lowe’s 100 Hometown Project.

For the first time in more than 20 years, a the community center received much needed renovations that will help keep the center open and running.

The Salvation Army Corps was one of the 100 chosen for this grant. This is all a part of a community service initiative aimed at celebrating Lowe’s 100th year in business.

On Tuesday morning, a team of 25 volunteers from three Lowe’s stores in Spartanburg County spent the entire day renovating the Spartanburg Salvation Army Community center from the inside to the outside.

Renovations included landscaping, replacing the blinds on 43 windows and painting the walls inside the center.

In addition to the renovations, Lowe’s also provided the community center with a very large grant— which staff plans to put towards more renovations such as installing a new HVAC system and replacing the carpet.

Samual Kim, the Captain of the community center said the building hasn’t had any air conditioning all summer and children’s camps were canceled.

Kim said these changes will help the children who use the community center feel more comfortable and safe.