Salvation Army worried thieves might use stolen red kettles

The Salvation Army is concerned that thieves who stole several donation kettles in North Carolina may try to pose as legitimate bell ringers.

News outlets report six red kettles, bells and aprons went missing from various locations Monday in Winston-Salem.

Salvation Army area commander Maj. Jim Rickard told WGHP-TV he can only envision the thieves using the kettles to “hoodoo the public and get somebody to donate to them.”

The charity’s goal this year is to raise $150 million through the red kettle campaign, which typically makes up 10% of its annual budget. Donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty.

Rickard says Salvation Army volunteers do not seek donations on Sundays and Thanksgiving Day. They regularly seek ring bells until around 8 p.m. and their buckets are labeled with Salvation Army stickers.

