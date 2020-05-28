Samaritan House in Greenville holds donation drop event Saturday in new location

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) -The Samaritan House in Greenville County is holding a donation drop off on Saturday, May 30 to help those in Greenville County in need of food.



Director Steve Fior said many of his clients are extremely poor and reside in southern Greenville County but they cater to the entire Greenville County population in need.



They recently switched locations in Greenville County to 2723 Augusta St. Greenville, S.C.

The donation center is asking for food items like canned rice or beans or fruit or vegetables. They are also looking for peanut butter or canned meats like tuna fish.

Items like deodorant and toothpaste and hand soap and other sanitary items are very much appreciated to be handed out along with the food supplies.

If you are a resident of Greenville County do you need to bring your ID to be able to come to the Samaritan house in Greenville to receive food.

The donation drive is happening from 8 to 12 noon on Saturday, May 30. You can donate anytime however. Pick up day to receive food is Thursday.

This Samaritan house is now located at the Trinity campus of Buncombe Street UMC on Augusta.

The charity is looking for a distributer or meat wholesaler or farmer to work with.

Please contact Steve 864-299-5898

