Samaritan’s Purse volunteers still helping Seneca families with storm damage

SENECA, SC (WSPA)–Many families said they’re seeing signs of hope with the help of volunteers at Samaritan’s Purse.

Volunteers from across the county have been in Seneca to assist families during this difficult time. They said it’s their mission to spread love, compassion, and help people get back on their feet.

Some said the unfamiliar hands working at their homes is their saving grace. Since last Monday, more than 450 volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse, have stepped in to help impacted families.

“Just caring for them. Letting them know they’re not alone in this time of struggle and desolation. With all of the damages around them, let them know there’s hope and encourage them the best way that we can,” said Keeth Willingham, a U.S. Disaster Relief Program Manager with Samaritan’s Purse.

They’ve cut down trees, cleaned debris, patched roofs with tarps, and more. One 83-year-old woman said without the group, there would be no hope for her home.

“There’s no way, especially at my age, I’d have to hire somebody to do all of this, and of course the expenses is going to be great enough. But they did everything free,” said Phyllis King, storm victim.

People like Dean Cotton doesn’t look at his deeds as free labor. He said he traveled from Fayetteville, Georgia just to help those who are suffering.

“I want to help people. I feel like it’s something that God wants me to do. A way to be the hands and feet of Jesus,” said Cotton, Team Leader with Samaritan’s Purse.

With 130 homes on a work order log, and more than 40 already completed, they’re helping families receive a new life.

“They were just awesome. I don’t have enough feelings to express towards them,” King said.

At each home, they’re starting the project by praying for each family, and at their conclusion, they present the homeowner with a bible. They’re hoping this will help many get through their pain.

Samaritan’s Purse representatives said they will continue to help as many families for however long they’re needed.

Leaders also said they’re still actively taking work orders beyond the ones they currently have. If you’re in need of help, call their hotline at 864-973-1757.

