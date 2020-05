(CNN NEWSOURCE) – If you’ve got a grad who takes the cake, why not celebrate them with a cake!

Check out these cool cakes from Sam’s Club.

The warehouse club is usually known for their huge, over-the-top cakes, but with graduations going virtual this year, they’re launching new, smaller cakes for at-home celebrations.

Each cake can be personalized with your graduate’s school colors, a sweet message or even their photo, all for less than $10.