San Marcos police officer killed, two more injured in shooting ‘ambush’

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A police officer is dead and two other officers were injured Saturday during what police described as an “ambush” in San Marcos.

The San Marcos Police Department posted on Facebook around 7:15 p.m., urging people in the area to shelter in place as they responded to an “incident” on Hunter Road. That incident was a call about an assault/domestic disturbance at the Twin Lake Villas Apartments.

As they responded, a release from the department said “the suspect ambushed officers with a rifle.”

“We are heartbroken to make this announcement,” Interim Police Chief Bob Klett is quoted in the release. “We ask for your support for our fellow officers and their families as we try to cope with yet another tragic event in our San Marcos Police family.”

Police said the two other officers were transported to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle, where they underwent surgery.

Charley Wilkison, the Executive Director of Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, said at last report, one of the two injured officers is in critical condition.

The alleged shooter died due to a self-inflicted wound, according to police.

Officers closed the street from Reimer Avenue to McCarty Road, which is just west of Interstate Highway 35 as the incident was going on.

The intersection of Barnes and McCarty Lane is blocked off by police. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

Photos viewers sent in of the scene showed numerous police units lined up in the area.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement calling the shooting a reminder of service and sacrifice by law enforcement.

“Tonight’s (Saturday’s) shooting in San Marcos is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officer killed and for those injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”

Our hearts are heavy as we pray for our brothers and sisters at the San Marcos Police Department as well as their families. pic.twitter.com/nuyQKZeRWz — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) April 19, 2020

The last officer killed from the San Marcos Police Department was Officer Kenneth Copeland, who was shot and killed while serving a warrant on Dec. 4, 2017.

The San Marcos Police Department is expected to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Sunday.