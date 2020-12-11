Sanders Middle School to move to eLearning for last week before holiday break

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 officials announced Friday they would be moving all students and staff at Sanders Middle School to eLearning for the final week of school before holiday break, Dec. 14 through 18.

“We will continue to monitor staff and student cases over the two week holiday break, but we do expect to return all campuses to full five (5) day per week face-to-face instruction when we return on January 4, 2021,” Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said.

According to the release, COVID-19 protocols require the school district to quarantine or isolate around 50 members of the staff and students at Sanders Middle School due to positive tests and close contacts.

“Like Waterloo Elementary School, the small staff at Sanders cannot absorb the significant level of staff absences,” according to the release. “The school will shift to providing meals through use of a drive through package meal pick-up following guidelines similar to what has been done most recently.”