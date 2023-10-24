GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Sandy Flat Cafe will close its doors this weekend after 60 years.

“We’re a family and the ones that work here are like a family too,” said Johnny Morgan, a customer for decades.

Saturday will be the last day the cafe will be open. It will close at 3 p.m.

The owners told employees they had two weeks to find a new job. The employees said the owners told them they’re getting too old to continue the restaurant. However, the gas station part of the business will remain open.

“Every time I get a chance to stop in and get a hot dog, it reminds me of that small town, home feel…like your friends, like your neighbors,” said Duane Bellamy, a regular customer for 30 years. “The big, large industries have taken over big business, it’s nice to come where someone has a smile on their face. You feel at home and that’s exactly how Sandy Flat Cafe makes me feel.”