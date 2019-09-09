Sanford jumps in Presidential race despite SC GOP scrapping primary

GREENVILLE, S.C. – (WSPA) Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford is hoping to unseat President Donald Trump as the next Commander in Chief, but GOP party leaders in the Upstate say it’s an uphill battle.

“I don’t think even Governor Sanford believes he would win a South Carolina primary,” Nate Leupp said.

Leupp is the Chairman for the Greenville County Republican Party.

Sanford hopes when voters cast their ballots in Republican primaries next year they will choose him over Trump.

“I think we need to have a conversation on what it means to be a Republican. I think that as the Republican party we have lost our way and I think the thing that has been lacking in this debate has been an earnest and real conversation on debt, deficits and government spending and I find it astounding,” Sanford said.

Party leaders say the President is extremely popular in South Carolina.

“The economy is clicking on all cylinders people are happy and employed and when it comes down to that I think it reflects on the Republican party and the Republican administration,” Leupp said.

When primaries begin in 2020 the South Carolina GOP says they will not hold a preference primary.

The South Carolina Republican Party sent 7News this statement:

“Let’s be clear, this is about Mark Sanford looking to raise his political career from the grave, not him wanting to advance ideas. The simple fact is that South Carolina Republicans overwhelmingly support President Trump and know this vanity project is going absolutely nowhere.” -SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick

The Mark Sanford campaign responded with this statement:



“We find it interesting that the chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party seems to be declarative on everything but the Trump Administration’s unprecedented levels of debt and spending. We look forward to that conversation.” -Sarah Pittman, spokeswoman for former governor Sanford