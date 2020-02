HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Hendersonville Police Department official said a sanitation worker with Hendersonville Public Works died after being hit by a City of Hendersonville garbage truck Friday morning.

According to a city news release, the incident happened at the intersection of Pineland Road and Shadywood Lane in Hendersonville at around 8:40 a.m.

City officials said the sanitation worker later died from his injuries.