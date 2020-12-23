‘Santa Brigade’ brings holiday cheer to Greenville families

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – With Christmas just a few days away the city of Greenville organized a Santa brigade this afternoon to lift the spirits of residents across the city.

A trolley filled with Greenville Parks and Recreation employees dressed as elves lead the parade, followed by a Greenlink bus, Public Works dump truck filled with presents, the Greenville Police Department, and the Fire Department.

Santa and his wife Mrs. Claus traded in their sleigh for a fire truck. The couple sat on the top of the truck, played Christmas music and waved to the families that lined the streets.

Officials said the brigade was an effort to safely spread joy for the holiday season.

“The idea here is to bring holiday cheer to folks in our neighborhoods in a safe way where they can stay at home and be on their own porch or in their own front yard and experience some holiday magic,” Beth Brotherton, director of communications and neighborhood relations for the city of Greenville, said.

The 17 mile brigade route started in west Greenville and went into the heart of downtown. The brigade route prioritized neighborhoods near community centers and daycares.

“We want to let those folks who live near the community centers know that even though they haven’t been open we’re still thinking about them and we still care about them,” Brotherton said.

The city of Greenville began hosting brigades this past Summer for children celebrating birthdays. This event has followed the pandemic into the winter months.