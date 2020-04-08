Santee Cooper roadblock stops SC Legislature spending plan

House Reading Clerk Bubba Cromer, left, stands next to House Speaker Jay Lucas, center, and House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, lower right, during a special, one-day session of the South Carolina Legislature on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. This year’s session has been paused for several weeks amid the new coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Legislature’s attempt to meet as quickly as possible to assure the state can keep operating while they stay out of session and safe from the peak of the coronavirus outbreak has run into a familiar roadblock.

Several senators Wednesday opposed a bill to allow the state to keep spending money if it doesn’t pass a budget by the end of June because it placed restrictions on state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

The emergency spending proposal sets aside $200 million for emergency COVID-19 spending.

It also allows the state Education Superintendent wide powers to adjust requirements like class time, freezes teacher salaries and lets state agencies furlough employees.