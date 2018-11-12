Saudi Arabia, Russia discussing possible oil-production cuts

FILE- In this Wednesday, June 8, 2011 file photo, sun sets behind an oil pump in the desert oil fields of Sakhir, Bahrain. OPEC nations have agreed in theory that they need to reduce their production to help boost global oil prices during a meeting in Algeria, but a major disagreement between regional rivals Saudi […]

(AP) – Momentum seems to be growing among major oil producers to reduce output in an effort to end a slump in prices.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said Sunday that the kingdom will reduce exports by about 500,000 barrels a day from November to December. Khalid al-Falih made the comment at a meeting of oil producers in Abu Dhabi.

Russian oil minister Alexander Novak says his country is open to cuts if they’re approved by a coalition of producers including OPEC.

A decision could be made when OPEC meets next month.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are the world’s biggest exporters, although the United States is a bigger producer.

Concern about oversupply has pushed oil prices down by roughly 20 percent since early October, although prices are up from a year ago.