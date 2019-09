SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah Police officer rescued a puppy who was abandoned Wednesday just before Savannah was predicted to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

(WSAV)

According to the Savannah Police Department Southside Precinct Facebook page, someone saw a person abandon the puppy and called the police. Officer Myers responded and brought her back to the station.

Officers named her Lucy. The department said on Facebook that she quickly stole Officer Myers’ heart, and he has decided to keep her.