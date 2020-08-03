SC’s 2020 Sales Tax Holiday happening this weekend, Aug. 7-9

This is a display of back to school crayons and markers in a Staples in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WSPA) – If you need to pick up a few back to school items to get your student set for the upcoming school year, this weekend might be the perfect time to do so.

South Carolina’s 2020 Sales Tax Holiday will be observed Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9.

“In these difficult times, Tax Free Weekend is a great way for South Carolina shoppers to save money, and even more, it’s a time to support our South Carolina businesses,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said. “Don’t forget, online purchases of eligible items are tax-free too, so check out your favorite local retailer’s website.”

According to the release, eligible items can be purchased online or in-store without paying the state’s 6 percent sales tax and any applicable local taxes during the three-day tax holiday.

Tax free items include:

Computers

Printers

School supplies

Clothing and accessories

Footwear

Certain bed and bath items

Items that are not tax-free this weekend:

Digital cameras

Smartphones

Jewelry

Cosmetics

Eyewear

Wallets

Watches

Furniture

Rental clothing or footwear

Items for use in a trade or business

Some tips for safe Sales Tax Holiday shopping, according to the release:

Online purchases of eligible items are tax-free, too. See cybersecurity tips here.

Check with your local retailer for online shopping, delivery, or curbside pick-up options.

f you shop in-store, practice social distancing and other guidelines recommended by the CDCand SCDHECto help protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

For more information, click here.