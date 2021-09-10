SC Air National Guard to commemorate 9/11 anniversary with flyover in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Air National Guard will support three flyovers on Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks.

One flyover will be at the SC State vs. Clemson football game. The flyover will take place at Memorial Stadium in Clemson at 5 p.m.

The 169th Fighter Wing will also be supporting other flyovers in Columbia and Sumter.

They will flyover downtown Columbia’s 9/11 ceremony at 9 a.m. The Sumter flyover will be at the downtown Sumter ceremony at 9:15 a.m.

The 169th Fighter Wing flies the F-16 Fighting Falcon jet, a single-seat, multi-purpose fighter with the ability to fly up to twice the speed of sound, according to SC Air National Guard. It is capable of performing air-to-air and air-to-ground tactical missions.

