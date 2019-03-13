SC annual statewide tornado drill today

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The National Weather Service will conduct a statewide tornado drill at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 13.

Local and state agencies, including emergency management and schools, will take part.

Tornado sirens will sound during the drill.

This week marks South Carolina Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week.

More information on preparing for emergencies like tornadoes, floods and other disasters is available at https://scemd.org/prepare/ .

The S.C. Emergency Management Division recommends the following in a tornado:

Seek immediate shelter during a tornado warning

Have a shelter area such as a basement or interior room on the lowest level away from corners, windows and doors such as a hallway or closet.

Get out of a vehicle or trailer and head for a storm shelter or the lowest floor of a sturdy building nearby

If you can’t get indoors, lie flat in a ditch and cover your head with your hands

The National Weather Service urges families to create a plan with an emergency meeting place in a safe room.

FEMA has suggestions on reinforcing a room to better protect your family. Click or tap here for a free webinar and safe room resources.

