Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- Paintings by The Johnson Collection Gallery Artist Alice Ravenel Hugar Smith will be shown in the film, “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

They’re also now on display at the TJC Gallery until September 24, 2022.

The South Carolina artist Smith lived from (1876–1958). The film’s director, Olivia Newman found ideas from the marshy swamp and other attributes of the coast.

Tonight you can enjoy the Smith birthday celebration with Mary Alice Monroe at the gallery from 5-6 and book discussion at the Spartanburg Main Library shortly after.

The gallery is open Wed-Sat 12-4.