SC Arts Commission announces emergency relief grants for artists, organizations during COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Art Commission announced Monday emergency relief for South Carolina arts organizations, as well as individual artists, who can prove loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, applications for South Carolina Arts Emergency Relief grants will be accepted starting Wednesday, April 29.

The grants will fund up to $1,000 for practicing artists.

For organizations, the grants will fund:

Up to $500 for organizations with an operating budget of $75,000 or less for the last completed fiscal year.

Up to $1,000 for organizations with an operating budget over $75,000 for the last completed fiscal year.

To see eligibility requirements, as well as restrictions, for individual artists and for arts organizations, click here.

According to the release, the grant awards will be based on:

Panel review of the applications

(For organizations) – Size of the applicant’s operating budget

Availability of funds

Board approval

According to the website, the grant period is March through June 2020.

“The South Carolina Arts Commission understands the difficulties our artists and arts organizations in South Carolina are facing right now, and it is imperative that they get assistance. We are happy to be able to provide some help during trying times, and are doing our best to make the process simple and fast,” South Carolina Arts Commission Executive Director David Platts said.

The SC Arts Commission will be hosting a drop-in Zoom meeting to answer questions about the relief grants from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.

To register for the meeting, click here.

The deadline to apply for the grants is May 15, 2020.

For more information, email the Grants Office at grants@arts.sc.gov.