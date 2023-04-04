(WSPA) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson along with state legislators and advocates will observe Children’s Advocacy Center Day at a press conference Tuesday.

Children’s Advocacy Center Day is sponsored by the South Carolina Network of Children’s Advocacy Centers and Children’s Trust of South Carolina.

Both organizations promote prevention of child abuse, neglect and injury.

Children’s Advocacy Centers in South Carolina provided services to over 11,000 children for allegations of child abuse in 2021.

The press conference will begin at 1 p.m. in Columbia.