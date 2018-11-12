SC baseball coach with Cerebral palsy teaching others to 'soar' Video

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - There is not a day that goes by where Matt Rutherford doesn't face at least one obstacle.

But from the day he was born, he's overcome each and every one and now he is shattering stereotypes others have about people with disabilities.

If you are looking for Matt Rutherford chances are this is where you will find him. Behind third base, teaching the game of baseball to children.

Matt is not your typical coach, he has Cerebral palsy, a lack of oxygen during birth resulted in damage to the cerebral cortex. While it did not affect his cognitive ability, it impacted his muscle control and movement and left him confined to a wheelchair.

Many would consider this an obstacle but not Matt.

Rutherford was an assistant coach for North Charleston Rec for the last three years but made the move to head this past year.

Teaching the kids more than the game of baseball. Life challenges, what it means to use obstacles as opportunities.

He doesn't do it alone. There are six assistant coaches who help teach the game to the kids when Matt is not physically able.

When he is doing is working, his team completed their first undefeated season.

Matthew also spreads awareness thru his motivational speaking endeavor called "Soar" seeing obstacles as reward.

Emphasizing not to look at an obstacle as something to be afraid of, but something to overcome and reap the benefit.