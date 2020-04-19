1  of  16
SC beaches, retail stores to open this week, representative says

by: WSPA Staff, Associated Press

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA/ AP) – South Carolina retail stores and public beach access points will be allowed to reopen on Tuesday, according to Rep. Neal Collins.

Collins, who represents the state’s 5th district, tweeted on Saturday that social distancing will be enforced on beaches, with groups of three or more considered a health threat.

All South Carolina stores will be expected to limit occupancy to either five customers per 1,000 square feet or 20% occupancy.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s chief of staff told The Post and Courier that the governor will issue the reopening orders on Monday.

The order will apply to numerous nonessential stores, including department stores, flea markets, florists, bookstores and music shops.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, home improvement stores and medical facilities have been allowed to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, South Carolina health officials announced 165 new cases of the virus and three additional deaths. This brings the state’s death toll to at least 119. 

