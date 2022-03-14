GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina lawmakers are working on a bill that would increase the penalty for a driver who passes a stopped school bus from $500 to $1,000.

“It was very scary, I was scared for the children,” said Greenville County Dad, Blake Sizemore.

Upstate dad, Blake Sizemore, is describing what he calls a troubling sight. One he said he saw unfold on a Greenville County road.

“We came up on a bus stop in Simpsonville, there was a black car that didn’t even slow down, it sped around the bus as the kids were stepping off the bus,” Sizemore explained.

He told us luckily, the kids were okay but it’s a situation he said he sees far too often.

“Last year, we had 148 violations throughout the district, that was for all of last school year. This year, we are already at 158,” said Director of Transportation for Greenville County Schools, Adam James.

On top of that, Director of Greenville County Schools Transportation Department, Adam James said they believe there are even more cases that go unreported.

It’s not just Greenville County seeing this concerning trend. State data shows over a five month period, there were more than 1100 (1150) instances reported across South Carolina.

“It is extremely concerning,” James told 7NEWS.

However, lawmakers are working on a bill strengthening the penalty for drivers who pass a stopped school bus, increasing the fine to $1,000.

Some parents like Sizemore told 7NEWS, a fine like that is substantial but don’t think it’s enough.

“Our kids are more important than someone in a hurry,” Sizemore told 7NEWS.

James said they teach their students how to be extra safe getting on and off the bus. But he has a reminder for drivers.

“Slow down, pay attention to the bus,” James told us.

James mentioned they’re always trying to think of new ways to help with this very issue. He told 7NEWS, all new buses come equipped with two stop arms, one near the front and the other near the back of the bus.

Plus, they will soon be piloting an extended stop arm that goes out about six feet when deployed.

The bill now rests in the hands of the senate.