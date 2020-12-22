SC Board of Health and Environmental Control selects Dr. Edward Simmer as next DHEC director

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina’s Board of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday their pick for the next director of the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

According to a news release, the board selected Dr. Edward Simmer, MD, to serve as the agency’s next director.

The board selects the DHEC director and the selection will then have to be approved by the governor, as well as get advice and consent by the Senate.

Simmer currently serves as chief medical officer, TRICARE Health Plan, and will be retiring from the Navy on Dec. 31, 2020.

According to the release, he served as Commanding Officer and CEO at the Naval Hospital in WA, Oak Harbor, and has over 25 years of extensive clinical leadership and team-building experience.

“2020 has emphasized the importance of the work being done by DHEC employees each day. The selection of Dr. Edward Simmer to serve as the director of DHEC reaffirms the Board’s commitment to promoting and protecting the health and safety of all South Carolinians, and the communities where they live, work and play,” Board Charmain Mark Elam said. “Dr. Simmer’s experience in management through his over 30 year naval career, long time residency in Beaufort and proven leadership skills will serve the agency, its many talented and dedicated staff and the people of South Carolina well.”

Simmer received his Doctor of Medicine from Saint Louis University and holds a Master of Public Health focusing on epidemiology from Eastern Virginia Medical School/Old Dominion University Consortium.

He is also board certified in general and forensic psychiatry from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, as well as an administrative psychiatry certification from the American Psychiatric Association.

“With his strong track record in providing strategic direction for and managing large, complex organizations, we are confident in Dr. Simmer’s ability to work with agency experts and community partners to successfully lead us through the current public health and environmental challenges before us and those ahead,” Elam said.

The DHEC director will serve a four-year term.

Gov. Henry McMaster released the following statement Tuesday after the board recommended Simmer as the next director of DHEC:

“Dr. Simmer’s service and professional qualifications are remarkable, his career and achievements demonstrate the proven leadership and management skills required to direct the Department of Health and Environmental Control. The board has made an excellent choice and it’s my hope the Senate will confirm Dr. Simmer as quickly as possible.”