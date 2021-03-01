SC Botanical Garden offers tips to beginner Spring gardeners

Clemson, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolinas Botanical Garden on the campus of Clemson University is excited to offer gardening tips to those attempting to grow plants and vegetables for the first time during the pandemic.

Garden Manager Kathy Bridges said it’s important to not only pick the right seeds for the season but to also prepare your space for planting before Spring.

This begins with preparing your soil. Your average homeowner can go to your big-box store and get compost or garden soil and mix it into your existing soil in your regular soil about 6-8 inches deep.

After that you should be ready for planting. Spring vegetables that would be good for planting before April would be cold crops or radishes, kale, peas. These prefer the colder temperatures.

With lots of rain in the forecast you may not need to water as much but you need to have about an inch of water on your plants a week for a deep watering. One deep water can be much more efficient than watering everyday.

Bridges said on top of this advice you can even wait until the plant is nearly wilting to water and make the roots drink the water. She said under watering is less detrimental than over watering.

Bridges said Spring cleanup is a big deal cutting perennials to the grown, removing spent annuals or plants from last year that are dead. Bridges said remove leaves and debris and weed or lay down a fresh layer of mulch.

Landscape Manager Jamie Rutherford at the gardens said it’s also important to stop crab grass and other weeds from germinating. To help do that you’ll need to apply pre-emerge herbicide.

Rutherford said you can find one at any big box store and be sure measure your soil temperature and you can use this website to help you determine the temperature of soil and time to apply.

If you have any questions, you can email those along with photos to the Clemson extension office which is HGIC@clemson.edu

Your answer is likely to be found by reading the fact sheet offered at clemson.edu/hgic

You can also call (888) 656-9988

For garden information for kids and information on events and classes visit clemson.edu/scbg