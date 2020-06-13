SC bowling alleys given green light to open back up, restrictions lifted on retail capacity

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Open signs are flashing once again at bowling alleys in South Carolina. As owners of those businesses adjust to a new way of serving customers, retail stores across the state have been given the thumbs up to welcome in more customers at once.

It’s a day Lori Martin has been waiting on for weeks. Bringing with it, sounds she has truly missed.

“Great to hear the pins going off again,” said Paradise Lanes General Manager, Lori Martin.

She’s the general manager at Paradise Lanes in Spartanburg. She told us the business is a large part of her life. However, the last couple of weeks have been quiet.

“It has been very stressful. There is not a lot of businesses that can go three to four months with no income,” Martin said.

But during that time off, Martin said they created a plan to get things back open safely.

“We have somebody here that when they go to your lane, somebody comes and gets your balls for you. We have a ball over here that you can size your hand so you don’t have to go touching every single ball,” Martin explained to 7 News.

They’re also spacing out the lanes.

A frequent customer at the bowling alley said he’s glad to be back.

“We come, I look forward to it more than anything,” Customer at Paradise Lanes Gregg Stephens said.

And as bowling alleys are getting things rolling again, retail stores can now welcome even more customers. But, not everyone is easing restrictions.

“Right now with the spike in cases, we feel like the safest thing to do for our customers and for our community is to keep the measures we have in place,” said Owner of Clothes Mentor, Sadie Cherney.

Sadie Cherney with Clothes Mentor in Spartanburg told 7 News she’ll keep the stricter limits in place.

“We will continue to never exceed the 50% capacity,” Cherney said.

One guideline for bowling alleys that has been sent out in a list by the state is asking customers to bring their own bowling ball and shoes, if they have them.

Also, if you look forward to using the arcade games inside, businesses are encouraged to keep them turned off unless they can be cleaned between each user.