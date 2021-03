SC Chamber of Commerce announces new CEO

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce board of directors announced Bob Morgan as the new CEO Wednesday.

β€œI am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Chamber in what will soon be the post-pandemic era of our economy. The ingredients are in place for South Carolina to earn its rightful recognition as one of the most pro-business states in our country. Meg and I look forward to making Columbia our new home,” Morgan said in a release alongside the announcement.

Morgan previously led the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce as President and CEO from 2005-2018. Morgan was most recently the public affairs director of Robinson Bradshaw in Charlotte.