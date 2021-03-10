SC Chamber of Commerce announces new CEO

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce board of directors announced Bob Morgan as the new CEO Wednesday.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Chamber in what will soon be the post-pandemic era of our economy. The ingredients are in place for South Carolina to earn its rightful recognition as one of the most pro-business states in our country. Meg and I look forward to making Columbia our new home,” Morgan said in a release alongside the announcement.

Morgan previously led the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce as President and CEO from 2005-2018. Morgan was most recently the public affairs director of Robinson Bradshaw in Charlotte.