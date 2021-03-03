SC Chick-fil-A manager receives special honor for his help with a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Daniel Island Rotary Club on Wednesday honored a Mount Pleasant Chick-fil-A manager for his help with a COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination event.

The Town of Mount Pleasant and local hospitals partnered for a drive-thru clinic at Seacoast Church in January with a goal to reach more eligible residents and helping them receive the vaccine in a safe environment.

But leaders say a computer glitch led to a traffic back-up that lasted more than an hour.

Mayor Will Haynie reached out to a nearby Chick-fil-A location and asked manager Jerry Walkowiak to help reorganize cars.

Chic Fil A manager Jerry Walkowiak donating his professional drive thru experience to help our vaccination program in Mt Pleasant today. When you need help, call the pros. pic.twitter.com/63RvcVR8KJ — Will Haynie (@willhaynie) January 22, 2021

After offering tips and recommending some changes, the wait time went down to 20 minutes.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized for doing what we do every day. But the real people who should get the recognition are the hospital administrators, the nurses and staff who really did a lot of the real work that day,” he said.





Walkowiak said it had a personal connection, noting that his brother-in-law and uncle had passed away due to complications associated with the virus over the past year.

“To be able to give back to the community here in their honor is a big deal to me,” he said.

Walkowiak was honored by the Daniel Island Rotary Club early Wednesday morning.